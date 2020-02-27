Four indicted in 2019 murder of Hermitage man

[From left to right] Jessica Howard, San Antonio Freeman, Lisa Denson, Steven Searcy (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people from Wilson County are indicted on murder charges in the April 2019 murder of 21-year-old Corvell Huddleston in Hermitage.

The four facing charges include:

33-year-old Jessica L. Howard of Lebanon

24-year-old San Antonio Freeman of Lebanon

21-year-old Lisa Maria Denson of Lebanon

27-year-old Steven Searcy of Lebanon

Howard was taken into custody Tuesday night. Freeman is in Wilson County Jail on unrelated charges and will be booked in Nashville soon. Denson and Searcy are currently in TDOC custody on unrelated charges.

All four of the suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage