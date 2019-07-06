Four indicted for unlawfully blocking I-24 in February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grand jury indicted four people for illegally blocking Interstate-24 in February.

The incident happened on the night of Feb. 9 near the Davidson-Rutherford County line.

According to police, the vehicles were being driven recklessly and engaging in stunts.

Caitlyn Ellis (MNPD)

Three men are facing felony reckless endangerment charges and misdemeanor reckless driving counts. They were identified as 25-year-old Anderson Ellis of Antioch, 19-year-old Ricky Hawn of Smyrna, and 22-year-old Aamad Hussein of Antioch.

The female defendant, 21-year-old Caitlyn Estes of Smyrna, is facing a misdemeanor charge of being on a controlled thoroughfare with a motor vehicle.

Police said the defendants were identified after a number of tips to CrimeStoppers after the incident.

