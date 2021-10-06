Fort Campbell soldier charged with murder following death of pregnant wife

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A Fort Campbell soldier who was taken into custody last month is now facing charges in connection with the death of his spouse.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, 33, was arrested on September 28 — one day after Meghan Santiago was found dead.

Sgt. Santiago is also facing a charge for the injury of an unborn child, as his wife was pregnant at the time of death.

“Meghan’s death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” said Col. Brent

Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). “This tragic event has shaken our entire

unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure

a thorough investigation.”

Sgt. Santiago is being held at the Grayson County Jail pending an investigation. Fort Campbell officials say no further information will be released about the ongoing investigation.