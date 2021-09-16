Former Williamson County deputy charged with official misconduct

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Williamson County deputy is facing a felony charge of misconduct following an investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents began investigating Deputy John Edward Vande Woude III in April. Over the course of the investigation, agents developed evidence that Vande Woude mishandled information in a rape case out of Franklin. The mishandling of information potentially benefitted a friend of Vande Woude, who was a suspect in the crime.

On Wednesday, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Vande Woude with one count of official misconduct.

Vande Woude was arrested Thursday and was subsequently released on his own recognizance.