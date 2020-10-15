Former White Bluff Assistant Police Chief charged with official misconduct

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former White Bluff Assistant Police Chief Daniel Little has been charged with four counts of official misconduct following a TBI investigation.

According to the TBI, 38-year-old Little was arrested Wednesday and booked into Dickson County Jail on $10,000 bond.

In August, TBI agents began investigating allegations that Little used law enforcement databases for personal reasons while he was in his official capacity. During the investigation it was discovered that Little ran multiple people through the Criminal Justice Portal for personal reasons that were unrelated to his role as a police officer.

White Bluff Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Wednesday evening that Little is no longer employed with the agency and that the TBI would handle further inquiries about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.