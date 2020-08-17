Former TSU employee sentenced in student loan fraud scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Tennessee State University employee accused of fraudulently receiving and misappropriating more than $84,500 in student loan payments was sentenced Friday to 32 months in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Renauld Clayton, 32, was indicted in May of 2019 on charges of student loan fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The Nashville man pleaded guilty in February and admitted that during 2014-2015, while employed in the admissions office of TSU, he obtained the personal identifying information of TSU students and others and applied for student loans in their names.

Officials said when the funds were received, Clayton diverted the money to his own use and others and deposited more than $60,000 of the funds to bank accounts that he controlled.

Clayton was ordered to pay $84,506 in restitution.

Metro police arrested Clayton at a Bellevue bank on May 31. Officers said he was in possession of stolen credit cards, more than $9,000 in cash and a fraudulent social security card and drivers licenses not in his name.