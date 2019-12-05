Former Tennessee deputy charged with rape of a teen

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former deputy with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department was indicted Wednesday for the rape of a teenager.

In May, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after an alleged rape of a 17-year-old female. Juvencio Dwayne Bustos was accused of having sexual relations with the female and was fired from the department.

On Monday, a grand jury in Rhea County indicted Bustos on multiple charges, including one count of Rape, one count of Statutory Rape and one count of Possession of Schedule III.

Bustos, 23, turned himself into TBI agents on Wednesday and is being held in jail on a $150,000 bond.