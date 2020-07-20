Former teacher sentenced to 10 years in bathroom recordings

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for placing a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school.

The sentencing Friday for Mark Boggess came after several victims recounted the shock and betrayal they felt upon finding out they were filmed in a nurse’s station bathroom at Murray High School, news outlets reported.

Boggess had been a teacher and a track coach at the school when he was charged in April 2019 after school officials discovered a video camera. Police have said the recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

Boggess, who resigned after his arrest, said during the sentencing hearing that he had suffered from a pornography addiction, but has turned his life around since his arrest. His charges included eight felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.

Along with the 10-year sentence, Boggess must register as a sex offender.

