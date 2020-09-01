Former TDOC worker indicted for sexual contact with inmate

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County Grand Jury returned three indictments against a former Tennessee Department of Corrections contract worker.

Carolyn Kolesnikoff, a former mental health therapist at the DeBerry Special Needs Facility, was charged with having sexual contact with an inmate and bringing contraband into a state prison. According to a statement from TDOC, Kolesnikoff admitted to an on-going sexual relationship with the inmate and bringing contraband items into the facility during an investigation.

“This investigation and subsequent indictments should serve as a reminder that the Department of Correction will not tolerate any threat to the safety and security of our facilities,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “Any person threatening this department’s mission will be held accountable, whether they are employees, inmates or community members.”

The statement went on to say TDOC has a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual acts between staff and inmates and any sexual activity between employees is a violation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA).