Former TDOC employee arrested for attempting to bring contraband into facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Tennessee Department of Correction employee has been arrested at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution (RMSI) and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

The Department of Correction says William Chamberlain reported to work Friday morning and was unable to clear the security checkpoint. Officers found Chamberlain trying to bring tobacco, marijuana and money into the facility.

Chamberlain was immediately arrested by officers from TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct. He admitting to trying to bring the contraband items into the facility and was taken to the Davidson County Jail for booking.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.”

TDOC reiterates that their non-negotiable mission is to operate safe and secure prisons and provide effective community supervision in order to enhance public safety. Anyone with information about potential security concerns or contraband should call TDOC’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at 1-844-TDC-FIND.