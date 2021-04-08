Former Smith County cheer coach indicted after hidden camera reportedly found in bathroom

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former coach at a Smith County cheerleading facility has been indicted on a dozen charges after investigators said he confessed to putting a hidden camera inside a bathroom.

Court documents obtained by News 2 indicate Andrew Halford was indicted Monday on three counts each of attempted especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor, unlawful photographing in violation of privacy and attempt to commit especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

An arrest affidavit for Halford, who was an advanced tumbling coach for five years at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Athletics, alleges he called the owners of the facility on January 14 and confessed to them that he had been putting a black backpack with a GoPro camera on a shelf inside the bathroom “for the purpose of sexual gratification.”

The camera was used to take videos of girls changing, according to investigators.

Affidavits allege a 12-year-old girl was videoed on Oct. 30 and again on Dec. 2, while a 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were also videoed on Oct. 30.

Smith County Sheriff Steve Hopper said his agency found footage related to the investigation dating as far back as 2017.

Halford’s bond has been increased from $50,000 to $100,000 as a result of the indictment. He is being in the Smith County jail.

Sheriff Hopper also said Halford worked at Premier Athletics in Franklin and that he has been working with the Franklin Police Department on their investigation.