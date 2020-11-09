Former Rutherford County deputy arrested on prostitution charge following TBI investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Rutherford County Deputy was arrested on a prostitution charge, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Special agents began investigating then-Deputy Kentrell Roper, 35, at the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones in May.

TBI’s release says Roper was being investigated on suspicion of patronizing prostitution. A vehicle stop by officers with the Murfreesboro police and TBI agents identified Roper as the individual responsible for paying a woman for a sex act.

Roper is no longer employed by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 3, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Roper with one count of patronizing prostitution.

Roper was arrested November 6 and booked into the Rutherford County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance.

