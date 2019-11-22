Former Robertson Co. bus driver accused of stealing bus, running old route

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – What prompted a former Robertson County school bus driver to allegedly steal a Robertson County school bus and run her old Roberston County school bus route?

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the startling theft and arrest this Friday at a Robertson County school bus stop.

“It’s crazy. I am still shocked by it,” Kyla Rich, a mother and Cashier at Terry’s Market told News 2.

She says that the 64-year-old, former school bus driver, Sherry James, is a regular customer who comes into the store just about every morning.

News 2 has obtained pictures of the moment Friday morning that Robertson Co. law officers stopped the bus, approximately a half-mile from East Robertson High School, where sheriff’s investigators say the bus was first taken.

A Robertson County SRO boarded the bus and took James into custody. Thankfully, there were no children on the bus at the time.

School officials say the normal driver of that route resumed the route.

You’ll recall that in late October, Sherry James was caught on video allegedly texting and driving her Robertson County school bus.

After the video went public, James resigned as a school bus driver. That was Oct. 28.

The clerks at Terry’s market told News 2 James routinely came in for cups of ice.

Kyla Rich says, “I’d be heated. very upset,” after we asked the mother of a young child how she would feel if children had been on board.

Will Clark is also a clerk at the store and says it was all the rage with the morning clientele.

“I heard it a lot this morning. The lady running a route stole a bus, and re-ran her route without permission.”

And when asked about the bus security, Clark said this.

“Where did she get the keys from? Yeah, unless she made a copy or the keys were already on the bus.”

As for school parents in Robertson County, Clark says he understands why this could be alarming.

“Absolutely. Especially that was big news, what she did the first time and for her to keep on her route, that is real shocking. How did she get her pass to get through the door because her pass should have been disqualified. It’s very fortunate no children were on that bus,” he adds.

The 64-year-old was charged late Friday afternoon with aggravated criminal trespassing, and unauthorized use of an automobile.

So far the Robertson County School System has not explained how she got on a bus, started the bus, and then drove her old route.