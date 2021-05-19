Former Nashville resident charged with murder, child abuse in connection to death of 2-week-old daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Nashville resident was arrested in Kentucky in connection with the 2020 death of his two-week-old daughter.

Police say Johnathon Lemons, 25, was arrested Wednesday in Stanford, Kentucky, on a Nashville indictment charging him with murder and aggravated child abuse. Lemons was in Kentucky where he was reportedly awaiting his girlfriend to give birth to another child.

Lemons initially told police he did not cause the injury and was certain there had been no accidents. Nearly a week later, he requested another interview where he claimed to have tripped and dropped Harmony onto a carpeted floor, police say.

His daughter, Harmony Lemons, died of a severe brain injury caused by blunt head trauma on January 6, 2020, according to investigators.

The investigation revealed Harmony was in sole custody of Johnathon Lemons on the night she began showing symptoms.

Lemons is currently on parole for an attempted first-degree murder conviction in Knox County.

On Wednesday, detectives contacted his parole officer in an attempt to serve the new indictment and learned Lemons had moved to Macon County.

While investigating further, police determined Lemons to be at the Stanford, Kentucky hospital.

Lemons was taken into custody at the hospital as a fugitive from Tennessee. He is expected to return to Nashville in the near future.