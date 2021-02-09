Former Montgomery County Jail corporal indicted on statutory rape charges

A former jail corporal with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after a Grand Jury indictment charging him with two counts of statutory rape.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former jail corporal with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after a Grand Jury indictment charging him with two counts of statutory rape.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Brett Badgett was indicted following a complaint made to the sheriff’s office on January 20 about an incident that occurred in July of 2012. During the investigation, officials say they found enough evidence to seek an indictment.

Badgett was placed on administrative leave on January 21, pending the outcome of the investigation. He was terminated on February 9.

Badgett was hired with the sheriff’s office in September of 2012.

“We have a duty and responsibility to thoroughly investigate criminal complaints regardless of who it involves,” Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said. “As with any case, our focus moving forward will be to protect the integrity of the case while doing everything that we can to ensure accountability for the victim.”

Badgett’s bond was set at $75,000.