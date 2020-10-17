Former MLB player arrested for stalking in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Major League Baseball player has been arrested in Williamson County for the second time in a month.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Russell Oles Branyan, 44, was taken into custody Saturday morning on charges of aggravated stalking and violation of bail conditions.

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details about the basis for the charges, but a department spokesperson said Branyan bonded out of the Williamson County jail a short time after his arrest.

Branyan was also arrested Sept. 12 on a charge of felony aggravated assault.

A warrant from that incident alleges he smashed his girlfriend’s phone, then grabbed her by the back of the neck, strangling her. The victim suffered injuries to her face, neck and arm and told detectives she was “fighting for her survival,” according to the paperwork.

Branyan played for multiple Major League Baseball teams between 1998 and 2011, including the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers.