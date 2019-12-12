Former Juvenile Detention Center supervisor charged in 4 Nashville teens escape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Juvenile Detention Center Supervisor has been charged in the escape of four teens last month.

Metro police said Patrick Jones was arrested Wednesday on a charge of facilitating, through recklessness, the Nov. 30 escape of four teens.

Officers said Jones’ arrest is based on an investigation by Metro police’s Major Case Task Force.

Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse all managed to escape from the facility.

All have been captured except Brandon Caruthers, who is still at large.