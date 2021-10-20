Former Houston Co. mayor indicted for forging unemployment documents

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Houston County mayor has been indicted after falsifying unemployment documents.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced in a release Wednesday that investigators reportedly found that former Mayor George Clark fabricated documents for two former county employees.

Officials say those employees together received at least $9,075 in unemployment benefits.

According to the investigation, Clark claimed the two employees were terminated for “lack of work,” but officials say both voluntarily resigned, making them ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.

The administrator of elections resigned on June 3, 2016, and received unemployment benefits from June 2016 to December 2016, totaling more than $7,150. On April 27, 2018, the Payroll Director/Accounts Payable clerk resigned. She received benefits from May 2018 to June 2018, totaling nearly $2,000.

The former mayor told investigators that he had approved of those unemployment applications.

“As part of our investigation, we also reviewed Houston County’s personnel records,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “We found that some files were missing, and some documents were either incomplete or incorrect. I’m encouraged to note that the new county mayor and his team are taking steps to address these deficiencies.”

Clark has since been indicted on one count of official misconduct, and one count of tampering with governmental records. He served as mayor for Houston County for more than 30 years.