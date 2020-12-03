Former Mt. Juliet High School teacher arrested, charged with statutory rape of student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Mt. Juliet High School teacher and coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape.

Police say Timothy Williams, 30, was arrested Thursday on an indictment charging him with aggravated statutory rape of a 16-year-old student at his Nashville home in June.

Williams was taken into custody without incident at his home on Grover Street.

Youth Services Detectives started their investigation after Mt. Juliet Police told them Williams had brought the girl to Nashville.

The investigation reveals Williams communicated with the victim on Instagram and picked her up at one of her friend’s homes in Mt. Juliet where she was supposed to spend the night.

Williams then drove her to his home and then back to Mt. Juliet early the next morning. Mt. Juliet’s license late camera program helped support the victim’s account of events.

Detectives are concerned that there might be other victims because Williams was employed at Mt. Juliet High School for several years prior to this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Police’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

Wilson County Schools issued the following statement regarding Williams’ arrest: