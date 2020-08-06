Former FBI fugitive to serve remainder of sentence in Tennessee

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former FBI fugitive once named one of the ’10 Most Wanted Fugitives’ is now being housed in a Tennessee prison to serve the remainder of his life sentence for a Sullivan County armed robbery.

Investigators say 77-year-old Lohman Ray Mays, Jr. is a habitual offender who escaped from the Turney Center Industrial Prison in Hickman County on July 1, 1984 with two other inmates, William Prentice and Michael Hartsock. Mays was recaptured in Wyoming in 1985 and has since been serving a federal sentence for bank robbery.

Mays has a lengthy criminal record in five states for murder, armed robbery, and shooting and wounding a police officer. While searching for Mays and the other escapees, TDOC Wardens Donald Gammons and James McPeters were killed in a helicopter crash along with their pilot Army National Guard Major Sam Kyle.

Prentice has since died and Hartsock remains in TDOC custody currently serving a life sentence for murder.