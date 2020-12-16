Former Davidson County correctional officer faces drug-related charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) was charged for drug-related crimes, according to a release from the DCSO.

The release states 26-year-old Shaquille Patrice, of Clarksville, was charged Wednesday with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver or sell. Patrice was hired on July 1 and assigned to the Correctional Development Center on Harding Place.

DCSO officials received a tip and searched Patrice when he arrived to work on December 3. During said search, two packages were found inside his sock. Inside were marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy. Patrice was placed on leave and his credentials were revoked. He was terminated from the department the next day.

“Bringing narcotics into one of our correctional facilities is not an issue we take lightly and we will prosecute anyone who does so to the fullest extent,” Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said. “This criminal behavior puts our staff, inmates, and the entire community at risk and will not be tolerated.”

Patrice was booked in the Downtown Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon. His bond is set at $130,000.