Former Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools coach arrested following steroid investigation

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former contract coach with the Clarksville Montgomery County School System for allegedly administering a controlled substance to a student.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a former contracted coach with the Clarksville Montgomery County School System for allegedly administering a controlled substance to a student.

Officials say they received an anonymous tip about a coach injecting a student with an anabolic steroid during his strength and conditioning training. Following an investigation, a grand jury issued an indictment for 52-year-old Roger Williams.

Williams was charged and taken into custody Monday. His bond was set for $5,000.

Any other victims are asked to contact Investigator Angela Christian at (931) 648-0611.