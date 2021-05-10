Former Cheatham County sergeant arrested on sexual battery charges

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Cheatham County sergeant, who was fired last year amid a state investigation, has been arrested on charges of sexual battery, according to the sheriff.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Jeremy Ethridge turned himself into law enforcement on two counts of sexual battery Monday morning.

Jeremy Ethridge (Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Breedlove said Ethridge was fired Sept. 4, 2020 for “violating department policies and general orders regarding personal conduct while off duty.”

Breedlove said inappropriate behavior was allegedly committed by Ethridge, a sergeant at the time, on the morning of Aug. 30, 2020 and was reported to him the following Monday.

The sheriff said he contacted the District Attorney’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation of Ethridge on sexual assault allegations.

In a news release following Ethridge’s arrest Monday, the TBI said Ethridge was accused of “inappropriately touching a female without her consent.”

No additional details have been released about the allegations.

Ethridge, who worked with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office for seven years, remains jailed in the Cheatham County jail on a $20,000 bond.