Former Cheatham County deputy charged with theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former deputy with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with theft.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 46-year-old William Johnson was charged with one count of theft over $10,000, one count of theft over $2,500, and two counts of theft less than $1,000.

Special Agents with the TBI determined Johnson, who held a federal firearms license, received money for the sale of firearms, but never delivered them.

He is no longer employed by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Johnson was released from employment on Aug. 5

after violating the department’s code of conduct.

Sheriff Breedlove added Johnson was involved in an off-duty relationship with a nonprofit organization called “LEO Only” where he voluntarily enlisted his services and received funding to purchase and ship prizes won by individuals nationwide.

Johnson allegedly used a portion of the funds for his personal use, according to Sheriff Breedlove.

“As sheriff, I expect the best in each and every employee. We are held to a higher standard

and when someone breaks the law, we address it. During this dark time for law enforcement across the nation, we only want servants whose integrity is held high among their peers,” said Sheriff Breedlove in a statement.

Johnson was indicted on Nov. 2 and was booked into the Cheatham County jail on Monday. His bond was set at $25,000.