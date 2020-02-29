Five suspected drug dealers arrested in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drug investigation leads to five arrests in Putnam County.

The investigation included the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Warrants Division and Cookeville Police Department.

Sheriff Eddie Farris is sending a message to the public following these arrests.

“Illegal drug activity will not be tolerated. If you buy, sell or traffic illegal narcotics in Putnam County, we will find and arrest you as well as seize any money, vehicles and assets allowed,” he said.

The following arrests were made in connection to this drug investigation:

Kalie Buckley , 24 of Cookeville is charged with Schedule I drugs in a Drug-Free Zone. Bond set at $75,000.

Charles Eldridge , 34 of Hang-inglimb is charged with two counts of manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent of less than half a gram methamphetamine in a Drug-Free Zone. Bond set at $75,000.

Matthew Mullinax , 41 of Cookeville is charged with Schedule II drugs and violation of bond conditions. His bond was set at $77,000.

Amber Simpson , 40 of Cookeville is charged with tampering with/ fabricating evidence, the introduction of contraband into a penal facility and two counts manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of Schedule II drugs in a Drug-Free Zone. Her bond was set at $120,000.

Sarah Wilmoth, 25 of Cookeville is charged with manufacture, deliver, sell or possession of a Schedule IV drug in a Drug-Free Zone. Bond set at $75,000.

The sheriff says that currently, there’s about 85% of those incarcerated in Maury County that are there for either direct or indirect drug activity.