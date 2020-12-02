Five people indicted in 2019 homicide case in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people have been charged in the death of a 21-year-old man whose remains were found in a wooded area of Mt. Juliet last year.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 39-year-old Bonnie Lynn Piece, 31-year-old Jeffrey Scott St. John, 23-year-old Brandon Mark Williams, and 38-year-old Jason Durand Toy are all facing charges of accessory after the fact in the death of Alexander Stephens who was found on June 10, 2019 off Secretariat Drive.

A TBI investigation revealed that Stephens had been killed several days earlier at a location nearby where his remains were found. TBI agents developed information that identified the suspects connected to his death.

A fifth person was also indicted and is currently being held in another facility on an unrelated charge. TBI has not yet released the identity of this person.

Piece was arrested in Murfreesboro on June 16, 2020 and booked into Wilson County Jail where she was released after posting $20,000 bond. St. John was arrested in Mt. Juliet a day later, was booked into Wilson County Jail but also was released after posting $20,000 bond.

Williams was arrested on September 17, 2020 and booked into Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond where he remains. Toy was arrested in Lebanon on December 1 after being found hiding underneath a home and was also booked into Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond.