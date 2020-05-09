Five people behind bars after 120 mile-per-hour police chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Police have arrested five people after a police chase late Thursday night.

Police spotted a Kia Sorento stolen from Mississippi around Moorewood Drive and Brick Church Pike in Nashville. The driver, 20-year-old Marlo Watkins initially pulled over when officers tried to stop him, but then accelerated away. Police say Watkins drove directly towards an officer trying to deploy a spike strip to stop the car. The officer jumped out of the way to safety.

The car was eventually stopped by another set of spikes deployed on I-24 West near Briley Parkway.

Police say during the chase, Watkins drove more than 120 miles per hour on the interstate.

Watkins was arrested and charged with auto theft, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, and driving on a suspended license. Watkins was traveling with four teens, all from Nashville. They were each charged with auto theft.