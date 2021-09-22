Fingerprints lead to suspect in armed carjacking near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after police say he stole a car at gunpoint. According to an arrest affidavit, Jakorean Sweeney, 21, was charged in this case, which dates back to June 2021.

Police said a couple was sitting in a vehicle at Nance Place Apartments around 2:30 a.m. on June 16.

Officers said Sweeney was one of two suspects who approached the couple and pointed guns at them, demanded they get out of the vehicle, and then drove away in it. Police said the suspects also took the victim’s cell phone and their car keys and wallet were still in the car.

Officers found the car within 25 minutes after the cell phone pinged in the area of Cleveland Street and Lischey Avenue. However, the phone, keys, and wallet were not inside the car.

Officers used fingerprints from the car to identify Sweeney. The stolen phone’s IEMI number also revealed he sold the phone the day of the carjacking.

He was booked into the metro jail around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and has a bond set at $151,000. He’s charged with felony aggravated robbery, carjacking, and theft.