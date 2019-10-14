Final suspect arrested in murder of Metro high school student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fifth suspect accused in the murder of a Metro high school student last week has been taken into custody.

Ronnie Sims, Jr., 28, was booked into the Metro jail around 10 p.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal homicide.

According to Metro police, Sims is one of five people involved in the murder of Rashawn Wallace, an 18-year-old student at Maplewood High School, during a plot to rob Wallace’s father. Wallace was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Friday while inside of his father’s home in the 4900 block of Buena Vista Pike.

Police said two female suspects, identified as 26-year-old Logan Sadler and 22-year-old Ajah Miles, were visiting with Wallace and his father at the home. According to investigators, Miles went to the front door and allowed Sims, and two other 19-year-old suspects, Keimichael Clack and Chaziah Woods, to enter the home.

Gunshots were fired inside the residence and Wallace was hit multiple times, officers said. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wallace’s father was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg, police revealed.

Clark, Sadler, Miles, Woods and Sims are all in the Metro jail on a charge of criminal homicide.

