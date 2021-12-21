NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight over a pair of shoes escalated Monday night.

According to an arrest warrant, Latasha Farral, 43, believed the female victim took a pair of her shoes. Both women live in the same rooming house, with separate rooms and leases.

Police said around 5 p.m., Farral and another unidentified man forced their way into the victim’s room and demanded the shoes. An affidavit stated Farral hit the female victim with her hands while the male suspect struck the male victim.

The victims then reportedly removed the suspects from their room, but Farral returned with a large metal lamp from the hallway and attempted to strike the female victim.

When police arrived, officers said Farral was heavily intoxicated, and her story was “somewhat incoherent.” She had a split lip that the victims believed happened during a scuffle over the lamp, but no visible or claimed injuries.

Farral was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.