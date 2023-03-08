NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A routine drug surveillance operation of a gas station on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Nashville landed three men in custody.

Metro Nashville Police said the location is known for the “sale and purchase of narcotics,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers said on March 7, they witnessed a woman pull behind a Toyota Rav4 that was parked at a pump; she then got out of her car and into the passenger seat of the Rav4. “She was in the vehicle for approximately 30 seconds before exiting,” stated the affidavit. Detectives said they observed her “clutching something tightly in her hand.”

When the Rav4 pulled out of the gas station onto Bell Road, according to the document, officers witnessed several traffic violations like making an illegal U-turn and failing to maintain lanes.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Nashboro Blvd. and Bell Rd. The officers asked the driver and passengers if they had anything illegal in the car. One passenger replied, “No, you can search me.”

According to the affidavit, officers found a plastic bag with 119 blue M30 Oxycodone pills in his pocket. The other occupants were asked to exit the vehicle.

Police said they found two weapons, one of which had been reported stolen. They also found fentanyl, meth, as well as a mix of heroin and fentanyl, and more pills.

Additionally, all three had outstanding warrants for their arrests on other charges. The three men were taken into custody.

In this incident, Keyon Parker and Anthony Boykin were charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, theft of firearm, among several other drug and weapons charges. The third individual faced a misdemeanor charge.