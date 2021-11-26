Fentanyl, black tar heroin, meth found during traffic stop on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested for possession of fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and crystal methamphetamine after a traffic stop along Interstate 65 Thursday morning.

Metro police reported an officer stopped to check on a vehicle parked with its hazard lights on in the grass along the southbound lanes near the Armory Drive exit.

According to an arrest warrant, the officer found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat with a blanket over his head. The man then reportedly told the officer his brother was driving but had left him.

He also told the officer he had no identification, registration or proof of insurance, according to Metro police, and refused to let the officer search the vehicle.

The officer determined the man, 38-year-old Luis Torres-Diaz, had outstanding warrants in Williamson County for identity theft and he was placed into police custody.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators said a black cosmetic bag was on the floor of the vehicle, slightly open with a wad of cash visible. Inside the bag, officers found 135.8 grams of fentanyl, 124.2 grams of black tar heroin, 393.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 116.7 grams of an unknown substance in nine individually wrapped packages, according to Metro police.

Metro police determined the bag contained $2,865 in cash.

Torres-Diaz was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. His bond was set at $161,000.