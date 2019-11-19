Felony Lane Gang strikes again in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Sumner county cities are experiencing similar crime sprees where organized criminals known as the Felony Lane Gang broke into cars.

Victims in Gallatin first contacted authorities on Nov. 13 around 5 p.m.

Officers arrived at the Shoppes of Greensboro Village and found windows smashed, glass everywhere, and at least one purse stolen.

Within minutes, two women were using the stolen credit cards at the Kroger Marketplace. Police say the gang was driving a Nissan Rogue with damage to the passenger side of the car.

Police told News 2 the women are members of an out of state theft ring known as the Felony Lane Gang, a group of thieves, usually out of Florida, that travel out of state where they are not known to local law officers.

The thieves often target parking lots and then break windows, snatching valuables and quickly using credit cards before they can be reported stolen.

“They are very organized and they are from out of town. Once they get the credit cards, they go and start buying up gift cards to get out of town pretty quick,” said Lt. Lamar Ballard.

Part of the gang’s reputation is they strike fast and move fast and that is what happened in this case, as they showed up an hour later in Hendersonville at the YMCA.

They broke the windows on two cars and stole credit cards and checks. They used the cards at a local Kroger. They were spotted driving a Buick Enclave.

A few days later, on Nov. 18, Hendersonville police say the gang struck again. This time at a parking lot of a karate studio and dance studio. Again thieves broke windows and took a diaper bag and a purse with a credit card.

A man was seen using the credit card in a Madison store. One of the suspects is believed to be driving a Cadillac.

“Yes, they are sitting and watching for their targets. They know when people get out. They know they are leaving items and bags. My suggestion is to lock them up in your trunk, your glove box, and make sure they are not visible,” said Lt. Ballard.

The Felony Lane Gang usually works an area for a few days before moving on. Police urge you to lock your cars and take your valuables.

If you have any information on the suspects or vehicles call Hendersonville or Gallatin Police.