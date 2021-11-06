Felon in possession of an Uzi Firearm arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A continuing police effort led by Robbery Initiative Detectives resulted in an arrest of a Nashville man on Friday.

36-year-old Markel Laron Lillard was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant at a gas station in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street on November 5.

According to detectives, Lillard was riding as a passenger in a black Honda Accord when police located an Uzi Pro Pistol 9 mm firearm under his seat.

The driver of the black Honda Accord told detectives the weapon did not belong to her, and Lillard was arrested.

Lillard was charged with probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a release, Robbery Initiative Detectives said Lillard will be evaluated for federal prosecution.