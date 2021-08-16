Felon at Large: Wanted by Murfreesboro police for assault, rape, kidnapping

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A felon facing a long list of serious charges including rape of a child and aggravated kidnapping is wanted by Murfreesboro Police. Eric Branch is considered armed and dangerous.

MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit has been searching for the 34-year-old.

Branch was recently indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury on multiple charges including aggravated assault, aggravated rape, rape of a child, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His last known resident was an apartment on Saint Andrew Dr. in Murfreesboro. Police said he also visits the Memphis area frequently.

Eric Branch Mug from Murfreesboro Police Department

If you know Branch’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact Detective Tiffany Host or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.