Federal employee, child carjacked at gunpoint in Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman’s federal credentials and personal gun were taken during an armed carjacking outside of a Madison apartment late Thursday night.

Metro police responded around 11:30 p.m. to a robbery at October Homes Apartments on North Dupont Avenue near Madison Park.

The victim, a federal employee, told officers she and her child were approached by a masked male who pointed a gun at her.

He took her keys and fled in her vehicle, a red 2017 Ford Fusion, along with her personal gun and her federal credentials, police revealed. No injuries were reported.

The victim told detectives the male was wearing a black mask and blue jeans. She said he was about 5’10”, 160 pounds and appeared to be in his “late teens.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

