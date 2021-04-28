Federal child exploitation investigation underway involving former Northeast High School nurse

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville-Montgomery County School system announced the district was made aware of a child exploitation investigation involving a former Northeast High School nurse.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, federal law enforcement is investigating a nurse who was employed at the school between August 1, 2018 and November 7, 2019.

The former employee was terminated by the district in 2019 after a CPD investigation that led to charges of exploitation of a minor. CPD informed the district that federal law enforcement is currently contacting other potential victims.

Both the district and the police department are cooperating with the federal investigation into the alleged crimes.

Our partners at Clarksville Now report that in 2019, Leon Burnett Hensley, a former Northeast High School nurse, was arrested and charged with a sexual crime involving a minor.

Clarksville Now reports that in June 2020, Hensley was indicted on 14 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

The district was not able to confirm to Clarksville Now whether the two investigations are related, however, a communications officer said the timeframes of the investigations were the same.

Potential victims and anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Homeland Security Hotline at 1-866-347-2423 or email specialvictimscase21@cityofclarksville.com.