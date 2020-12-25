FBI sets up tipline for information into downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into an explosion that happened in downtown Nashville Christmas morning.
The FBI has set up a digital tip line for anyone with any information regarding the explosion. You can submit a tip by clicking here.
You can also contact the FBI with any information by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.
At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.
Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.
Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.
