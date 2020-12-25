FBI sets up tipline for information into downtown Nashville explosion

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI has been shaken by a series of sexual misconduct cases involving senior leadership over the past few years, including two new claims brought in December 2020 by women who say they were sexually assaulted by supervisors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into an explosion that happened in downtown Nashville Christmas morning.

The FBI has set up a digital tip line for anyone with any information regarding the explosion. You can submit a tip by clicking here.

You can also contact the FBI with any information by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.