FBI arrests pharmacy robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man alleged to be responsible for last week’s armed drug robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy at 2819 Nolensville Pike, is being prosecuted federally.

FBI Safe Streets Task Force agents arrested 29-year-old David Powell Monday. A criminal complaint filed in United States District Court charges Powell with the armed robbery of a pharmacy and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

This complaint follows an armed robbery on the morning of August 19. Powell is accused of entering the store with a pistol and demanding the pharmacist give him all of its Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Lortab supply.

During the investigation, Metro officers found an individual getting out of a vehicle carrying a white bag. That person ignored officers’ commands to stop and fled from the scene.

Powell will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Friday for a detention hearing. He is currently on federal supervised release out of the Northern District of Illinois, where he was previously convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted in the Walgreens case, Powell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and up to life in prison.