Father of murdered 2-year-old says he wants justice against stepfather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday night, two-year-old Cincere Hathaway was found unconscious by his mother, according to Metro Police.

Cincere Hathaway (Photos provided by Anton Rucker, Cincere’s cousin)

Hathaway suffered two skull fractures and a brain bleed after police say his stepfather, 33-year-old Rozelle Westmoreland, beat the toddler to death.

Rozelle L. Westmoreland (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to charging documents, Westmoreland said he became angry with Hathaway after he would not stop whining.

“Like what possesses you to beat a child? Not your child. Somebody else’s child,” Hathaway’s father Marquez Harris told News 2.

Harris says he’s never met Westmoreland because he’s been estranged from his son’s mother.

Police say Westmoreland was charged with Hathaway’s murder and is being held without bond while he awaits a court hearing.

Harris is demanding justice for his son’s death.

“I want the death penalty. Nothing more, nothing less. I don’t want no 30 years, no 20 years, no 60 years, no I want the death penalty. I don’t even want life,” said Harris.

Westmoreland has served jail time for other crimes in the past, according to online court documents, including aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.