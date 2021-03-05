Father charged with child neglect after traffic stop in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested in Antioch on a charge of child neglect after police said he smoked marijuana then drove his five-year-old daughter around unrestrained in his car Thursday night.

An arrest warrant states a Metro officer was driving on Antioch Pike near Haywood Lane, we he noticed a sedan pass him in a turn lane, traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer said the driver was weaving between lanes, so he pulled him over.

The driver, identified by police as Harold Garrison, got out of the sedan and yelled at the officer about slow traffic, the warrant alleges. Officers said they discovered Garrison had an active warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.

After Garrison was escorted to a police cruiser, the officer said he discovered Garrison’s five-year-old daughter was in the front seat of the sedan with no child seat or restraint.

Garrison was carrying a clutch bag that contained a handgun, more than a gram of marijuana and seven oxycodone pills, according to investigators. The warrant states the 29-year-old explained to the officer he was a “habitual marijuana user” and had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

He was booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on multiple charges, including felony child neglect, drug possession, possession of a handgun while under the influence and reckless driving. Garrison’s bond was set at $10,000.

A booking photo for Garrison was not immediately released by Metro police.