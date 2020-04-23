Father charged in shooting of 17-year-old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to the shooting of his 17-year-old son.

According to Metro Police, Lamont Begley is facing charges following a physical fight with his son on Friday, April 3. Investigators say the teen had been shot and had run to the 600 block of South 6th Street and got help from a passerby.

At the time, the teen would not tell police who shot him or what led up to the shooting. In subsequent interviews, the teen said he ran from his father after a fight and was running when Begley opened fire.

Begley has several felony cocaine convictions, including one in 2016 for which he received an eight-year probated sentence. He was booked into Metro Jail on Wednesday night and subsequently released on $35,000 bond.





