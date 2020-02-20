Father charged in attack on police officer’s son at Nashville bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested more than two years after police said he drove his juvenile sons to a Nashville bus stop to assault an officer’s 15-year-old son.

According to an arrest warrant, on Feb. 9, 2018, Sheldon Leonard Carey took his two boys to the 15-year-old’s bus stop, the location of which was not disclosed, where the brothers assaulted the student before school started. Another student with a cell phone recorded the attack on the teenager, who is identified in court documents as the son of a police officer.

Following the attack, the paperwork alleges Carey approached the 15-year-old and said “next time you put your hands on my son, I’m going to hit you like you’re my son. And bring your daddy too.”

The two brothers were issued assault petitions through Juvenile Court, police said. Carey, their 37-year-old father, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges including assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on a $1,500 bond.

