Father charged after toddler critically injured in West Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police said his one-year-old son was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in West Nashville over the weekend.

A warrant alleges Johnathan Ortiz crashed his vehicle along I-40 eastbound at Interstate 440 around 5:15 p.m. Sunday with his toddler-aged son inside.

The child, who was in a car seat that was not properly installed, suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the police report. He was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Ortiz was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for a neck injury, where police said he appeared to be under the influence, but had not been given any pain medication by hospital staff.

When Ortiz was questioned, officer said he only admitted to taking an unknown pain pill on Friday due to hurting himself at work.

Ortiz has two pending DUI charges, both from April, according to the police report, which also states he had a revoked license and no insurance at the time of the crash.

Police said the temporary tag on Ortiz’s car was for a different vehicle.

Ortiz was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Sunday night on nine charges, including aggravated child abuse, DUI and child endangerment.

His booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.