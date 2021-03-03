Father charged after 4-year-old overdoses on heroin at Donelson home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged after police said his four-year-old son ingested heroin left in a bedroom at a home in Donelson Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said Kevin Howell, the boy’s 44-year-old father, explained he had returned home to their residence on Springview Drive and emptied his pockets, placing his heroin on a side table.

At the time, Howell was watching his four-year-old son, while the child’s mother was outside doing chores, according to investigators.

An arrest warrant alleges Howell told detectives, when he was not looking, his son grabbed his heroin and consumed it. When Howell realized what happened, he told the child’s mother and they all drove to a relative’s home nearby, the police report states.

During the drive, the boy became unresponsive, so the parents administered two doses of Narcan they had in their possession, then called 911, according to the warrant.

The child was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where police said he had injuries that were considered life-threatening. His condition was not known.

Howell was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a charge of aggravated child neglect. He was released hours later on a $50,000 bond.

A booking photo for Howell was not immediately released by Metro police.