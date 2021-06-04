Family remembers Hendersonville man killed in Nashville road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a Hendersonville man killed during a road rage shooting on Interstate 65 in Nashville spoke exclusively to News 2 Friday morning.

Kerry Willerton’s family told News 2 they will never understand why someone shot him multiple times after a fender bender. Willerton was shot Tuesday afternoon on I-65 north between the Trinity Lane exit and the I-24 split.

The most concerning part to investigators is that the shooting happened in broad daylight; officers received calls about shots being fired at around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspect, who was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck, rear-ended Willerton. Willerton thought he was shot with an airsoft gun and did not seek medical attention.

His girlfriend later found him unresponsive.

“He called me and said I needed to come home and he said he was rear ended and then when he got out of the vehicle, he went to talk to the other guy and then he was shot and then the dude left the scene,” Willerton’s girlfriend Julia Waters said.

Willerton was shot multiple times and there is a good chance other drivers may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.