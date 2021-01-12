Family of woman shot during robbery outside Opry Mills begs for help solving ‘senseless act’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 20-year-old woman shot during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of Opry Mills Mall last week continues to recover at a Nashville hospital, as her family begs for help identifying the gunman who nearly took her life.

Brooke Harbula was walking to her car on the west side of the mall around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Metro police said someone approached her and shot her during a robbery attempt. Harbula was transported to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

Metro police said Harbula was listed as stable, as of Monday night.

In a statement released to News 2, Harbula’s family expressed gratitude for the community support, but reminded everyone “the perpetrator of this senseless act is still on the streets” and urged anyone with information on the gunman to “come forward.”

Getaway car sought in Opry Mills Mall shooting (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives released surveillance photos Friday night showing the getaway car, described as a white car with a sunroof and a black or missing gas-cap.

The full statement from Harbula’s family is below:

“We are truly humbled by the incredible number of you that have reached out to us during this tragic event. There are no words adequate to show our appreciation for your love, concern and prayers for our family, especially for Brooke and Allison. We continue to covet your prayers.

The perpetrator of this senseless act is still on the streets. We would ask that if you have any possible information that may identify this person, that you come forward and provide that information to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

As this continues to be an active, fluid investigation, we do not wish to comment further at this time. We would ask the Media engage in airing this statement and our plea for help in identifying this person. We would further request that you honor our privacy as our daughters begin their healing process.

Again, we thank the hundreds and hundreds of people that have reached out to us over these past few days. Thank you for your thoughts, your prayers, your friendship, your encouragement and your support.”

(Photo: WKRN)