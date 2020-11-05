Family of musician killed in I-65 crash files lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of musician Shawn Scruggs, who was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 on Sunday, October 25, has filed a lawsuit against the driver of the tractor-trailer involved and the freight company owning the tractor-trailer.

Scruggs was killed when his car crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer that had stalled on I-65 northbound near Dickerson Pike at around 7 p.m.

The lawsuit accuses tractor-trailer driver Desmond Lewis of driving in a reckless manner and failing to properly warn drivers that his vehicle had stalled and was disabled.

The lawsuit also says company Apex Logistics and Freight Inc. failed to properly inspect, maintain and repair the truck while it was in use thereafter. It goes on to further say the company knew or should have known Lewis did not make efforts to comply with applicable Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, making him a risky driver.

Apex Logistics and Freight Inc. are also accused of failing to put proper management practices in place in order to properly screen, qualify and supervise their drivers and/or to safely maintain their equipment during intervals between scheduled maintenance.

Therefore, Apex Logistics and Freight Inc. are labeled as responsible for Lewis’ actions which led to the fatal crash on I-65.

