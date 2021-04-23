Family of murdered Giles County businessman offering $25k reward for information leading to killer’s arrest

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a 63-year-old Giles County man, who was shot and killed at his Lynnville home, is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his killer’s arrest, according to Sheriff Kyle Helton.

Jim Grimes, 63, was reportedly killed at his Lynnville home off Bufford Station Road late Monday night.

Friends say Grimes was feeding his animals in the barn when he was shot.

Authorities with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated Grimes’ property Tuesday, focusing on the barn as a K9 unit combed the grounds.

The sheriff’s department also tells News 2 authorities are setting up billboards from Tennessee as far as Huntsville, Alabama.

Grimes was also a well-respected business man, having Auto Body Advantage shops in both Spring Hill and Thompson Station.

He leaves behind a wife and four kids, according to close friends.