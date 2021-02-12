Family of murdered Antioch teen EJ Utley says death emphasis bigger issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Loved ones gathered Friday night in honor of an Antioch teen murdered on his front porch.

Edgar “EJ” Utley, 15, was killed last Thursday. Police say two teens are in custody for the murder.

Dozens gathered at Hartman Community Park in North Nashville in EJ’s honor.

“I’ve never had anything that devastating to hit me at home like that,” EJ’s cousin Catherine Miller Bowers told News 2.

She said the senseless loss of their loved one is hard to comprehend.

“He wanted to be involved in anything and excel in anything. He was that kind of kid, just a great kid,” she explained.

Bowers said with a loving family and natural talent, EJ’s future was bright.

“Oh promises, beyond promises,” she said.

Promises that tragically came to an end, police say at the hands of other kids.

“Actually EJ and this kid were good friends. So how does this happen to good friends?” Bowers questioned.

Police say 16-year-old Wilton Alexander and 15-year-old Trameisha Farris who are in custody are believed to be responsible for the murder, leaving more questions than answers for the mourning family.

As they gather to celebrate EJ’s life, Bowers said they are looking for love and healing, but also an opportunity to shine a light on the future.

“This will give them a chance to express their love for EJ and we are praying and hoping this love will show the community that there is hope,” she said.

Her cousin’s death, she said puts an emphasis on a much bigger problem in Davidson County.

“Where are our kids getting guns?” she proclaimed.

Bowers said there needs to be what she calls a “coming to Jesus” meeting with city officials and the community.

“It’s just one of those things that we need to really deal with. Davidson County, we really need to deal with this issue of youth gun violence and I’ve been screaming that, but I didn’t know it was going to hit home like it has with EJ.”

Bowers is challenging parents, community leaders, church organizations and education in schools, saying it’s time to stop talking about it and actually be about change.

“So that long term the next kid will think, the next parent will show, the next community will give of their time to make this change.”

That way she said EJ’s life, nor the lives of the two accused will go in vain.

“We can’t sweep it under the rug, not this situation. No I won’t; I won’t allow it. Not in my life,” said Bowers.

A number of speakers spoke at the candlelight vigil where they addressed the real issue at hand and gave the community hope for the future. You can watch the full vigil below.